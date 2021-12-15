Wednesday, December 15, 2021
70.6 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeReal Estate

Transwestern marketing nearly 12-acre site across from planned Panther Island project

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
1000 N Henderson, also known as Half Isle courtesy Transwestern

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) is marketing an 11.45-acre site near the planned Panther Island development.

The property at 1000 N Henderson, also known as Half Isle, is north of downtown Fort Worth, directly across from Trinity River’s Panther Island and includes an existing flea market that will transfer with the property, pending a sale. Transwestern’s Casey Tounget and Theron Bryant are marketing the land to prospective developers and buyers on behalf of the owner.

“The site’s location directly north of downtown and across the future river channel from the main island project makes this a great opportunity now, regardless of the schedule of the river bypass channel,” said Tounget in a news release. “This is a unique opportunity for a developer to put a mark on Fort Worth, with the largest contiguous site in the Panther Island district and two sides of Trinity River frontage.”

The property has a TU-N3 zoning classification which allows for 288 feet of vertical height and would provide an unrivaled view of the planned Panther Island Lake and the downtown skyline. With ample land for an office, multifamily or hospitality development, 1000 N Henderson offers convenient access to Highway 199 and the Fort Worth branch of the Trinity Trails System.

Previous articleA Rick Perry — no, not that Rick Perry — files to run for Texas governor
Next articleCourtney Lewis
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Fort Worth Business Press Logo
This advertisement will close in
00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
seconds..
Click here to continue to Fort Worth Business Press

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate