Transwestern marketing nearly 12-acre site across from planned Panther Island project

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) is marketing an 11.45-acre site near the planned Panther Island development.

The property at 1000 N Henderson, also known as Half Isle, is north of downtown Fort Worth, directly across from Trinity River’s Panther Island and includes an existing flea market that will transfer with the property, pending a sale. Transwestern’s Casey Tounget and Theron Bryant are marketing the land to prospective developers and buyers on behalf of the owner.

“The site’s location directly north of downtown and across the future river channel from the main island project makes this a great opportunity now, regardless of the schedule of the river bypass channel,” said Tounget in a news release. “This is a unique opportunity for a developer to put a mark on Fort Worth, with the largest contiguous site in the Panther Island district and two sides of Trinity River frontage.”

The property has a TU-N3 zoning classification which allows for 288 feet of vertical height and would provide an unrivaled view of the planned Panther Island Lake and the downtown skyline. With ample land for an office, multifamily or hospitality development, 1000 N Henderson offers convenient access to Highway 199 and the Fort Worth branch of the Trinity Trails System.