Real Deals: Early edition of leases, sales

SALES

3015 Avenue E, a 58,720 square foot industrial property located in Arlington recently sold to KPAK. Transwestern’s John Brewer and Riley Maxwell facilitated the transaction.

6701 Will Rogers Blvd., a 40,000 square foot industrial building located in Carter Industrial Park recently sold to PJ Ranches LP. Vicki Tsan with the Tsan Group represented the seller. Grant Huff with Transwestern represented the buyer.

A 25,940 square foot industrial property was purchased at 612 Burlington Road in Saginaw. Transwestern’s Todd Hawpe and Jeff Givens facilitated the transaction.

A 20,625 square foot industrial property was purchased at 511 S 5th Ave in Mansfield. Frank Jester, Todd Hawpe and Jeff Givens with Transwestern facilitated the transaction on the buyer and seller side.

850 Railhead, a piece of land in Fort Worth recently sold. The site is 9.78 acres. Transwestern’s Todd Hawpe, Jeff Givens and Garrison Lackey facilitated the transaction.

LEASES

Cockrell Printing signed a new 32,355 square foot industrial lease at 1001 NE Loop 820 in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Todd Hawpe and Jeff Givens represented the landlord, Northbrook 820, LLC.

Texas One Source signed a new 30,380 square foot industrial lease with Conti Edgecliff-Sias LLC in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Garrison Lackey and Lyndon Todd represented the tenant.

TeaBevCo LLLP signed a new 25,692 square foot industrial lease at 500 Railhead Road in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Todd Hawpe and Jeff Givens represented the tenant.

Greenwood Office Outfitters signed a new 12,000 square foot industrial lease with Adder Felix Ltd Partnership at 130 E Felix Street in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Todd Hawpe and Jeff Givens represented the landlord.

Bighorn Construction and Reclamation extended and expanded to 36,331 square feet at 777 Main in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Whit Kelly and Dallas Margeson represented the landlord in the transaction, Brookdale Group.

Chisholm Energy renewed its 22,338 square foot office lease at 800 Cherry Street at Burnett Plaza in Fort Worth. Grant Huff with Transwestern represented Chisholm Energy. Jack Clark with Red Oak Realty represented the landlord, Burnett Plaza LP.

Vista Sands signed an 8,501 square foot office lease at 6050 SW Blvd. in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Grant Huff represented both sides in the transaction.

950 W Magnolia LLC signed a new healthcare office lease for a tenant totaling 7,799 square feet. Transwestern’s Theron Bryant and Casey Tounget represented the landlord.

Trenton Price, Senior Director at Vision Commercial Real Estate has completed lease negotiations at 1106 N. State Hwy 360 in Grand Prairie with Tracy Gray, Vice President at Vision Commercial. Suite 100 will now be home to Why Not The Best Lounge. The property has large floor to ceiling windows that allow in natural lighting for this esthetican. In the lease negotiations, Gray represented the landlord while the buyer was represented by Price.

Informative Research has renewed its lease of 18,006 square feet at Las Colinas Commons, Irving, 75308. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, West Walnut Hill LLC.

Elite Healthcare Ft Worth leased 4,914 square feet at Western Insurance, Fort Worth, 76112. Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Bridgestone Realty. Gretchen Miller with Weistzman Group represented the tenant.

Enercon Services has leased 3,376 square feet at One Ridgmar, Fort Worth, 76116. Geoff Shelton, Matt Carthey and Jake Neal with Hold Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Frontier Equity. Thomas Savage and Jordon Wade with Transwestern represented the tenant.

Taylor Counseling Group renewed its’ lease of 2,616 square foot at Mallick Tower, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Mallick Tower. David Harris with Whitebox represented the tenant.

REV1 Holdings has leased 133,281 square feet at FED Carter Distribution Center, 1851 Joel East Road, Fort Worth, 76134. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton with Hold Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, PGIM. Brad Lipton with Mohr Partners represented the tenant.

Anixter renewed its lease of 9,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Craftibly LLC has leased 5,400 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Super Tech Hospitality has leased 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.