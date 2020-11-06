Trinity Coffee House takes over Craftwork Coffee site in The Foundry District

Fort Worth entrepreneurs Sam and Jennifer Demel (38 & Vine; The Demel Group) added a new business to their North Texas portfolio, opening Trinity Coffee House in the former Craftwork Coffee location at 2700 Weisenberger St.



“With everything that has occurred in 2020, the opening of Trinity Coffee House has been a silver lining to a tough year. Everything about Trinity Coffee House has truly felt as if it were meant to be,” the Demels said in the announcement.

“The opportunity somewhat fell from the sky so to speak and the steps taken to get to opening the doors have been seamless. From the location, to the name, to the branding, Trinity Coffee House has turned into a concept and story that is very near and dear to our hearts,” they said.



Craftwork will help ensure a smooth transition to Trinity Coffee House by training the new team, and Trinity Coffee House will continue to use Craftwork Coffee Co. beans as the roast of choice for the location, the news release said.

“Due to poor economic conditions paired with a new focus on serving apartment communities, Craftwork has decided to close its Foundry District location,” Craftwork founder Riley Kiltz said in the announcement.



“We are grateful for all of the customers and workspace members who have supported us and engaged with our team since our Foundry location opened two years ago. We look forward to seeing how the Demels continue to serve the district,” he said,

Kiltz was referring to Craftwork at The Cooper, a $65 million, five-story, 390-unit apartment at 1001 West Rosedale St., when he mentioned focusing on serving apartment communities.



The on-site hospitality bar is open to both residents of The Cooper and the general public seven days a week, offering specialty coffees, a curation of craft beer, select wines and light grab-and-go food. Craftwork will also offer The Cooper residents poolside beverage service and access to private work suites, communal worktables and conference rooms.

Trinity will continue to offer coffee, collaboration and coworking as a central focus.



“We want to create a coffee shop and workspace that is deeply entrenched in the Fort Worth community and in supporting local business and entrepreneurs,” Jennifer Demel said. “We want to create a community within the space; a place that feels like home. Sam and I are very excited for what is to come with Trinity Coffee House.”

Sam and Jennifer Demel were both members of the Fort Worth Business Press 40 Under 40 Class of 2019.

Trinity Coffee House in A Glance

3,956 square feet (shop + office)

17 micro offices and a central conference room

For more information and to tour the coworking space, contact hello@trinitycoffeehousefw.com

2700 Weisenberger St;

Fort Worth 76107

Hours:

7 Days a Week

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

www.trinitycoffeehousefw.com