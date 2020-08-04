75.4 F
U.S. Concrete: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News

US Concrete

EULESS, Texas (AP) _ U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.6 million.
The Euless, Texas-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.
The concrete and aggregates producer posted revenue of $322.7 million in the period.
U.S. Concrete shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USCR

