VariSpace adding new tenants from PR firm to entrepreneur

Since opening one year ago, VariSpace Southlake has leased 200,000 square feet of space amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

VariSpace Southlake is more than 52 percent leased with 180,000 square feet of contiguous space available. Notable tenants include a well-known Fortune 50 company that occupies more than 80,000 square feet. Four tenants, including Clintsman Financial and TrailRunner International, have chosen VariSpace Southlake to be their new company headquarters.

TrailRunner International is a strategic communications and global public relations firm with offices in New York City and Shanghai that is headquartered at VariSpace Southlake. “We were searching for a location convenient to our clients here in DFW and easy access to the airports so we can reach those outside of Texas,” said Pat Shortridge, managing director of TrailRunner International. “This, the open look and feel, plus the excellent amenities, made VariSpace exactly the right solution for a growing global company like ours.”

Solo Stove is a leading brand and provider in the portable fire pit market opening. “We’ve experienced tremendous growth recently, which is why we are leasing temporary space while we’re expanding our current headquarters,” says John Merris, president and CEO of Solo Stove and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Southwest Award winner. “VariSpace Southlake has great amenities and flexible space that our employees enjoy, which is ideal at this time of transition.”

Clintsman Financial Planning is an independent, fee-only, comprehensive financial planning firm that caters to those wanting to create a financial plan to reach their financial goals. “Our firm’s new VariSpace Southlake headquarters was chosen for the convenience to our clients and employees. In addition, in this competitive labor market the incredible amenities the location offers gives us a competitive advantage with future attraction and retention of top talent,” said Bryan Clintsman, founder of Clintsman Financial Planning. “But in the end, it was the integrity and professionalism of the staff and management team at VariSpace that made this a great fit for our culture.”

“VariSpace is a living, breathing showroom where we give tours daily to building owners and operators looking for a better way to lease their assets,” said Jason McCann, chief executive officer and co-founder of Vari. “It is also an ideation lab for Vari to test new product ideas.”

VariSpace Las Colinas, the first building, was renovated and opened in 2019. VariSpace Las Colinas was already 90 percent leased while still under construction, with tenants including a Fortune 20 company.

Opening in the Summer of 2022, VariSpace Coppell will be the company’s first Class A office space built from the ground up – and will be the new global headquarters for Vari. More than 120,000 square feet of flexible space will be available for companies to lease.

Executive Managing Directors at Cushman & Wakefield Johnny Johnson and Chris Taylor are working with Vari to assist with the leasing of all three VariSpace locations.

For more company information, visit www.varispace.com.