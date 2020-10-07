VariSpace Southlake signs Fortune 50 tenant

vari interiorPhoto

VariSpace Southlake, a space-as-a-service offering by Coppell-based Vari, is open and has signed its first major tenant, a Fortune 50 company that moves in on Jan. 1, 2021, the company said in an announcement.



This fills a long gap in occupancy for the building, as the former Vista at Solana sat empty for 11 years before Vari purchased it as its second VariSpace location. In the last year, it has been revitalized and now includes over 30,000 square feet world class amenities. VariSpace did not release the name of the tenant.



“Since acquiring the building last fall, we’ve been hard at work completely renovating the building, layering all the hospitality touches and amenities so it all rolls into a simple, fully-managed solution.” said Jason McCann, co-founder and CEO, Vari. “I’m so thrilled to officially sign our first tenant at VariSpace Southlake and look forward to showcasing our remaining 250,000 SF to the rest of the DFW marketplace.”