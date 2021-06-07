Verus Title targets Dallas-Fort Worth for Texas expansion

Verus Title Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), on June 7 announced its expansion into the Texas market. Chris Mitchell, a 20-year title industry veteran, is tapped to lead Verus’ title operations there in the newly created position of Managing Director – Texas Operations.

Fathom Holdings acquired its title agency subsidiary, Verus Title Inc., in November 2020 to complement its suite of services in the residential and commercial real estate market. Since that time, Verus has added operations in Texas and Illinois, and expanded its footprint in Indiana, Maryland and Virginia. Texas is Fathom’s largest residential real estate market, and Verus intends to initially build its presence across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with plans to grow in the state.

As of the end of the 2021 first quarter, Fathom had approximately 2,400 agents in Texas, including approximately 1,700 in Dallas-Fort Worth, a market characterized by growth in unit sales and increasing median and average home prices, with projections for ongoing strength in buyer activity. Dallas-Fort Worth is currently ranked as one of the top 25 major metropolitan areas in the United States, based on 2021 predicted sales growth.

Prior to joining Verus, Mitchell was Senior Vice President of Capital Title of Texas LLC, a position he held since 2013. He previously held positions at several title companies and began his title industry career in 2000.

“Opening in Texas has been a priority for us, and I’m excited that we are now licensed to operate there,” said Paul Yurashevich, Verus’ Founder and President. “We believe that the demand for an innovative title agency such as Verus, with industry-leading technology and a national footprint, is significant, and our goal is to leverage that demand through additional planned growth. Verus has been steadily rolling out into new markets, and plans to operate in all 50 states over the long-term.”



Verus Title is a technology-based provider of title insurance services for the residential and commercial real estate markets. The company currently operates along the Eastern Seaboard, and parts of the South and Midwest, with plans for a full U.S. rollout over the long-term. www.verustitle.com.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company’s brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, Real Results, and Verus Title. www.fathomrealty.com.