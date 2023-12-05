The Vickery: Trademark to build high-end apartments, townhomes near downtown Fort Worth

Trademark Property Company has announced plans for a mixed-use community featuring 307 apartments, 14 townhomes and a 5,300-square-foot standalone restaurant on a five-acre site at West Vickery Boulevard and Hemphill Street overlooking downtown Fort Worth.

Fort Worth-based Trademark said the development, called The Vickery, is intended to serve the fast-growing population at the edge of downtown and the Near Southside district, which has evolved into a highly walkable neighborhood with popular restaurants, bars, breweries and coffee shops.

The Vickery’s residential units will feature high-end, luxury finishes and a best-in-class amenity package, the developer said in a news release. Amenities will include a large public green space, a pickleball court, two dog parks, a coworking lounge, electric vehicle charging stations, a rooftop lounge and a heated resort-style pool.

The city of Fort Worth helped establish a Tax Increment Finance District to pave the way for upgrades to the surrounding infrastructure, the release said. The city recently enhanced the site’s connectivity to downtown with completion of the Hemphill Street pedestrian and vehicular connection.

Trademark said that First United Bank provided the $61 million construction loan for the project while SCOA Real Estate Partners serves as the primary capital partner. The Walker & Dunlop Texas-based Capital Markets teams, led by Heather McClure and Jonathan Paine, advised Trademark on the development joint venture with SCOAREP.

“I’m thrilled to bring this project forward in this very challenged capital markets environment,” said Trademark multifamily and mixed-use partner Chad A. Colley. “The Vickery prevailed because of the strong demand drivers in Fort Worth and Trademark’s reputation for creating highly amenitized mixed-use environments. Given the coming shortage of new construction, we expect a surge in demand for high-quality multifamily housing in the coming years, and The Vickery will be poised to satisfy this demand for top-quality housing with unmatched amenities.”

Terry Montesi, founder and CEO of Trademark, said: “Over the last 30 years, we have partnered with numerous multifamily developers in creating vibrant mixed-use communities that provide a wonderful quality of life for residents. We are thrilled to have launched our own multifamily platform with The Vickery and apply our best practices in design and placemaking to create a quality living experience that is truly unique.”

“We are excited to partner with Trademark Property Company to develop The Vickery,” said Joe Zagranski, president and CEO of SCOA Real Estate Partners. “This development is meticulously designed and we look forward to building a community where our future residents will be happy to call home and all stakeholders will be proud.”

Trademark Property Company is a full-service real estate firm with more than 134 employees. The firm is responsible for a 17-property portfolio boasting more than 8.2 million feet of mixed-use and retail projects across the country.

In addition to The Vickery, Trademark is nearing completion of design and entitlement for three other developments that will be part of its formidable multifamily/mixed-use platform.

Trademark’s portfolio includes Galleria Dallas, Lincoln Square, Left Bank, WestBend, Waterside, 5000 S Hulen and Alliance Town Center in Dallas-Fort Worth; Market Street – The Woodlands in The Woodlands (Houston); Dunham Pointe in Cypress; La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi, Texas; Zona Rosa in Kansas City, Missouri; Annapolis Town Center in Annapolis, Maryland; North Point in Alpharetta (Atlanta); and Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.