Village Homes announces a new front porch community in West Fort Worth

Village Homes, founded locally in 1996, says it is planning to build 143 homes on a 29-acre site on a tract of land located near Loop 820 W. and Quebec Street in what it says is a new “front porch” community called Overlook.

Village Homes bought the last from GH Properties, Corp and SMIC Ltd. Arnold Pent represented the sellers, and Village Homeswas represented by Michael Dike, president of Village Homes.

The development will feature town homes and single-family homes ranging from approximately 1,600 square feet to 2,800 square feet. Home prices are estimated to be between $260,000 and $390,000. Construction was to begin in December 2020, village homes said in a news release.

The original owners purchased the tract of land more than 30 years ago.

“This site just got better year after year and was waiting for the right concept. We are excited to see Village Homes launching a well thought out community on the site,” Pent said in the news release. He retained surrounding commercial property for future development.

Because of this historical perspective and its views of Lake Worth, Overlook became the obvious name for this new neighborhood.

The property is less than a mile from Lake Worth boat ramps and the new Lake Worth Trail and within minutes of Northwest Loop 820, 15 minutes to Downtown Fort Worth and 25 minutes to DFW Airport.

Front porches will be a standard feature on most plans allowing residents a shaded spot to rest as well as interact with their neighbors, Village Homes said in the news release.

Along with front porches, walkability will be a hallmark feature of this community, as local businesses and restaurants are located outside the northern edge of the gated neighborhood. Within the gated community, residents will also enjoy amenities such as a walking path, street trees, and community green space.

“We were attracted by the excellent access this site affords and the nearby amenities, including Lake Worth, The Lake Worth Trail, and nearby restaurants,” Dike said. “Of course, we are also excited to create a great neighborhood from the ground up. Great neighborhoods consist of street trees, pedestrian friendly layouts, front porches, great architecture, and, most importantly, residents who appreciate these details. We look forward to bringing Overlook to life and adding another great neighborhood to Fort Worth.”