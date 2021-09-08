VLK Architects appoints chief development officer

VLK Architects has promoted Dalane E. Bouillion, Ed.D., to Chief Development Officer in response to her outstanding achievement in supporting VLK’s commitment to connecting instructional philosophy to purposeful design to better benefit current and future educational clients.

“I am honored and eager about the future of VLK Architects. My steadfast belief that leadership is everyone’s business empowers me to help guide our firm’s vision. Strong, effective leaders who know how to leverage motivation will produce organizational outcomes that further define our productive culture,” Bouillion said in the announcement.

VLK Architects has offices throughout Texas and provides architecture, planning, and interior design services to automotive, K-12, higher education, corporate, and institutional clients.

“We are constantly striving to discover ways to improve this firm in all that we do. An important piece to that puzzle is to surround ourselves with exceptional leaders and innovators that will be keystones in the strategic decision making of this firm both internally and externally,” said Sloan Harris, CEO | Partner of VLK Architects. “I’m personally very excited about working with Dalane in this capacity and know it’s going take VLK into the future in ways we have not even envisioned yet.”

Bouillion’s experience with VLK and leadership in industry education make her an excellent candidate for this role, the company said.

Research she conducted with Dr. Yanira Oliveras-Ortiz, Dr. Lizzy Asbury, and the University of Texas at Tyler, “Learning Spaces Matter: Student Engagement in New Learning Environments,” was accepted by SAGE Publishing and by the prestigious Journal of Education.

Additionally, her work appeared in the July/August 2020 edition of the Texas ASCD’s s Leaders for Learners magazine.

She serves on the board of directors for Friends of Texas Public Schools. Among her other affiliations are the Texas Association of School Administrators, the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and the Association for Learning Environments. In 2011, she received the American Education Research Association’s Woman of the Year Curriculum Award.

In other news, on Aug. 26, VLK Architects representatives attended a grand opening ceremony commemorating the new Sherman High School. This new building is 500,000 square feet, holds a capacity of 2,600 9-12th grade students, and is a part of the November 2017 bond.

“VLK Architects delivered a first-class, state-of-the-art high school in Sherman ISD. Their intentional design reflects our priorities of learning through collaboration, honoring community history and school traditions, expanding our academic, arts, athletics, and technical programs, and creating classroom spaces where learning and achievement are of primary importance and highly visible to everyone who comes to the school,” said David Hicks, Superintendent of Sherman ISD.

Nicknamed a “super school,” the building is the district’s only comprehensive high school. The new campus was designed by VLK Architects alongside the Sherman community through VLK | LAUNCH.

“Five years ago, the community of Sherman had the vision to provide exceptional educational opportunities for their kids. Over these last five years, this community has shown amazing dedication, passion, and work ethic to make that dream a reality. It has been our honor to work with Sherman, and we are proud of what we have achieved together. This project has truly been transformational, and it is a great day seeing students learning, growing, and thriving in the new Sherman High School,” said Clinton Schiver, Principal of VLK Architects.