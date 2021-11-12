Walmart growing presence in DFW area with new logistics centers

Walmart is growing its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Benton, Arkansas-based retailer announced Nov. 9 plans to build two new high-tech facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to support the retailer’s growing supply chain network — a 1,500,000 square-foot automated fulfillment center, set to open in 2023, and 730,000 square-foot automated grocery distribution center, set to open in 2024.

The two centers will be among Walmart’s largest automated fulfillment and distribution centers. The new Lancaster-based facilities will create approximately 1,000 full-time jobs across the region. 40 percent of the new jobs created will require STEM skills to support technical positions.

The high-tech facilities will move more than two times the volume of a traditional fulfillment and grocery distribution center all while improving the accuracy, quality and speed of the fulfillment and distribution of products.

“Walmart is excited to welcome two new high-tech facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to our expanding supply chain network,” said Joe Metzger executive vice president, supply chain operations at Walmart U.S. “These high-tech facilities will include game-changing innovations that are radically disrupting the supply chain, getting products onto store shelves and items shipped to our customers even faster, while saving time for our associates.”

“We are making a significant investment in this region because of the inclusive, diverse and qualified pipeline of local talent that reflect Walmart’s values,” said Karissa Sprague, SVP of supply chain human resources at Walmart U.S. “Our investment in technologies and high-tech facilities today pave the way for jobs of the future that are supported by automation and will allow opportunities for an upskilled workforce.”

Walmart operates 19 distribution centers, 593 retail stores and employs 171,000+ associates in the state of Texas. In FYE 21, stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation gave $129.2 million in cash and in-kind donations to local Texas organizations.