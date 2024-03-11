Walsh development launches new homesites

The fast-growing Walsh development in west Fort Worth is offering 339 new homesites to be released over the next month and a half, including 210 lots that are available immediately.

Located on the west side of the development, extending west along Walsh Avenue, the sites will feature lots for townhomes and houses ranging in price from the mid-$400,000s to $1 million-plus for luxury, custom homes on larger lots.

The Walsh development, established in 2017, is located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and 30 on 7,200 acres long occupied by the Howard Walsh family ranch. The 1,600 acres currently under development for residential use are a partnership between Walsh Companies and Republic Property Group. Homes at Walsh are in the Aledo Independent School District.

The latest expansion in the development’s Overlook Park and Lake Park neighborhoods presents a variety of options for homebuyers, the developers said in a news release, including products from builders such as David Weekley, Drees Custom Homes, Highland Homes, Toll Brothers, Village Homes, and GFO Homes.

“Each new phase at Walsh is an affirmation of the vision that was set out for this community to be a place where people not only build a home, but also a life,” said Jim Henry, senior vice president of community operations at Republic Property Group, which is leading residential development in the current neighborhood phase. “We look forward to this expansion broadening our new home offerings and welcoming new residents to this thriving community.”

The expansion marks the third new phase opening for Walsh in the last 12 months, following the openings of the Brook Hollow and The Village neighborhood phases. Brook Hollow, which launched in February 2023, introduced 224 lots and The Village added another 138 lots.

The Primrose School at Walsh, an early education center for infants through pre-kindergarten, is set to open this spring and Fire Station #43, spanning over 10,000 square feet, is expected to open in December.