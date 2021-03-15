67.4 F
Fort Worth
Monday, March 15, 2021
Irving apartment complex sold

FWBP Staff
Wellington Realty has announced the successful sale of Pioneer Valley, located at 3791 Evergreen St., Irving.

The apartment complex sold in February 2021, and Wellington Realty’s Managing Partner David Shaffer, Partner, Caleb Jones and Investment Sale Associates Will Miller and Troy Sanders, all based in the company’s Dallas office, worked on the transaction.

“One week prior to closing, Dallas/Fort Worth experienced the snowpacolypse and rolling blackouts throughout the metroplex. It was one of the worst weather storms in over 100 years, but despite these unforeseen circumstances, we closed on time and with great terms for our client,” said Jones.

Built in 1983, Pioneer Valley is located on the corner of West Pioneer and North Belt Line Road in Irving.

