White Settlement cold storage property sold

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced No. 8 the sale of Premier Produce Services, a 24,240-square-foot cold storage industrial property located in White Settlement.

Adam Abushagur, senior managing director investments, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a repeat local investor, was secured and represented by Ryan Wolf and Vincent Knipp, investment specialists at Marcus & Millichap.

“Our team assisted the seller in finding a repeat buyer utilizing 1031-Exchange to trade for a medical building,” continued Abushagur, “It was rewarding to work within the Marcus & Millichap platform to benefit both buyer and seller in this transaction.”

Premier Produce Services is located at 8125 Western Hills Blvd in White Settlement. The subject property is situated on 4.31 acres of land and was built in 1999.