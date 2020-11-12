Ty Williams and team relaunch RJ Williams and Co. Real Estate

After a yearlong partnership in real estate firm WNC real estate broker Ty Williams has announced the relaunch of RJ Williams & Co Real Estate LLC.



Operating without interruption from their historic Near Southside office, Williams is looking forward to bringing back the traditions that put him on the map as a leader in real

estate, he said in a news release.



“Running a local business has always been a basic formula, take care of your people so they can go and confidently take care of their clients. Everything begins and ends with

people, which means people are what ends up getting lost if you fixate on a growth first strategy,” Williams said in the announcement. “If there’s one thing this past year has taught us it’s how important it is to decide where you want your priorities to lie. For us they’re service, family, and an acknowledgement of our shared history.”



Williams said current clients can expect a seamless transition as the brokerage continues to handle the residential, commercial, and leasing needs of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.



Expect some new innovations including added video capabilities which will help Realtors communicate while maintaining social distancing.

A lot of Realtors are just looked at as numbers, but I got into this business to help people first and foremost,” said Coco Fontao, a top producer and one of the firm’s 73 agents.

“Relaunching as RJ (Williams and Co.) is a way to tell people we’re focusing on why we do this job in the first place: To help people acquire real estate, create generational

wealth, and find ethical ways to improve the community,” she said in the news release.



Williams has been in real estate for over a decade and the owner/broker of RJ Williams and Co. since 2016.

The brokerage is named after his father, local entrepreneur Ray J. Williams, and was founded by Williams and his wife Carmen on the idea of a strategic growth beneficial to all agents. The brokerage is heavily involved in the community including creating ownership paths for underserved markets and Habitat for Humanity.

https://www.har.com/rj-williams–and–company/broker_NTREIS-RJWI01