Wood Partners plans 322-unit apartment in Grand Prairie

Wood Partners has recently closed on a new property on S. Forum Drive in Grand Prairie in the Highway 161 corridor.

Once complete, the new community – tentatively called Alta 161 – will include 322 units comprised of one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Construction is set to begin in November with an estimated opening date of late 2021.

“The 161-Corridor has seen explosive growth in recent years, and we are looking forward to joining the neighborhood with Alta 161,” said Ryan Miller, Managing Director. “The proximity to Downtown Dallas and convenient access to opportunities across the region will make the new community a desirable living location for a wide range of potential residents.”

Alta 161 is located near the I-20 and George Bush Tollway interchange. The I-20 and I-30 industrial economic centers host thousands of employees within a 15-minute drive. Major employers in the area include Lockheed Martin, Bell Helicopter and Airbus, along with local college campuses at UT Arlington and Tarrant County College.

Alta 161 will feature state-of-the-art amenities including a clubhouse, modern fitness facility with yoga and digital fitness programming, outdoor spaces for socializing, a resort-style pool with tanning ledges, barbecue grilling areas and fire pits. The community will also have unique outdoor spaces including a dog park with rolling terrain and a walking trail with Texas prairie landscaping.

