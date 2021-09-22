AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown names new executive chef

AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown has named Javier Maysonet as executive chef of the hotel’s culinary operations.

Maysonet has created a menu that emphasizes the European soul and Spanish roots of the AC brand. Some signature menu items include breakfast cazuela, empanadas, carnitas pork and chicken and chorizo paella, the hotel said in the announcement.

“I am excited to be taking the lead at AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown,” said Maysonet. “I believe that our food should bring ultimate enjoyment to our guests, and I aspire to create an extraordinary dining experience. From breakfast in the AC Kitchen to cocktails, tapas and entrees in the AC Lounge, I look forward to taking our guests on an unforgettable culinary journey of European-inspired flavors that are perfectly curated, poured and plated.”

Maysonet has a decade of experience and immense knowledge in French, Italian, Caribbean, and International Cuisine, the announcement said.

He oversees the entire hotel’s food and beverage functions, from the kitchen to the table and events and galas.

Maysonet previously worked as the Executive Sous Chef for Dallas/Addison Marriott Quorum by the Galleria, where he oversaw culinary operations, including a 19,000-square-foot banquet space and 545 guest rooms. He was a Sous Chef at other well-known hospitality establishments in Puerto Rico, including W Retreat & Spa, Vieques Island and El San Juan Hotel.

“We are thrilled to introduce Executive Chef Maysonet,” said Aaron R. Oquendo, general manager of AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown. “Chef Maysonet possesses an incredible mixture of experience, culinary skill and passion. His desire for creating exquisite food combined with an excellent guest experience makes him the perfect fit to deliver on the AC’s promise of being a ‘Perfectly Precise Hotel’ that provides our guests what they need from their dining experience.”

The AC Kitchen offers a European-inspired breakfast featuring freshly baked croissants, sliced prosciutto and cheese, savory and sweet breakfast tarts, yogurts and fresh fruit. The AC Lounge in the hotel lobby features the AC signature gin and tonic, Spanish wines, local microbrews and crafted cocktails created with locally distilled liquors, and a tapas menu of small plates with a Spanish flair.

AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown is open now and accepting reservations.