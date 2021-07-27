Anyone for chicken? This is the week for it

It’s a big week for chicken. Chicken-eating anyway.

Tuesday, July 27 is National Chicken Finger Day while Thursday, July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day.

What to do?

First up, Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s, which has plenty of locations locally, is giving away one free chicken finger to customers who order an adult Combo Meal via the Cane’s mobile app on Tuesday, July 27.

“At Raising Cane’s, we have ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals – and we created National Chicken Finger Day to celebrate our passion,” said Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We’re excited to celebrate our delicious chicken fingers with Caniacs across the country on July 27. It’s simple for our customers – all they have to do is order a Combo Meal through our mobile app, and they’ll get a free chicken finger!”



While Raising Cane’s takes one day for itself, the founders of Dallas-based Wingstop have taken a different tack – and body part – for Chicken Wing Day.

This National Chicken Wing Day on July 29 comes amidst a national chicken wing crisis. So Wingstop created Thighstop, Wingstop’s (Nasdaq: WING) new virtual food brand, is giving the famous holiday new flavor by repositioning it as “Thighstop Thigh Day.”

On one of the more popular food holidays among fans and foodies alike, Thighstop is determined to keep the celebration going by offering two free bone-in thighs with qualifying purchases* on July 29. Available through Thighstop.com or DoorDash, the two free bone-in thighs are available sauced and tossed in fan’s choice of Wingstop’s 11 bold and distinctive flavors.

“National Chicken Wing Day is an important celebration for us and we would never want fans to miss out on an exciting event for any reason,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Thighstop. “The plan is to celebrate a little differently this year by still rewarding our fans with free food while encouraging them to try our crispy, juicy thighs for the newly-created ‘Thighstop Thigh Day.'”

In addition to the two free bone-in thighs deal offered on July 29, Thighstop is introducing a limited time, exclusive-to-Thighstop flavor, Jamaican Jerk BBQ. With traditional Caribbean Jerk spices, sweet BBQ sauce and a touch of heat, Jamaican Jerk BBQ is the flavor of summer and a new favorite addition to Thighstop’s crispy thighs.

In celebration of Thighstop Thigh Day, Thighstop is donating $100,000 to Wingstop Charities, which actively serves youth within local communities to pursue their passions in education, arts, sports, and career development.

Also on Thursday, July 29, Irving-based 7-Eleven is also taking flight with its wing offerings. America’s largest convenience retailer is offering buy one, get one free five-count bone-in wings via 7–Eleven Delivery found on the 7NOW® delivery app and the 7–Eleven app.

Participating 7-Eleven stores are also offering a buy one, get one free offer on boneless chicken wing skewers to 7Rewards loyalty members. Available in hot honey, sweet sriracha and classic breaded flavors, an order of eight wings usually costs $3. On National Chicken Wing Day, customers get double that—two skewers or 16 boneless wings—for $3.

“Wings and delivery go hand-in-hand, and what better way to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day than with free wings delivered straight to your door” says Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven Product Director of Fresh Food. “There’s no need to tear yourself away from your couch, job or party to pick up or whip up a batch of wings. 7-Eleven will bring the flavor to you when, where and how you want it.”

Also in the chicken category is a new entrant, Mad For Chicken which made its Texas debut in Downtown McKinney at 216 W. Virginia St., Ste. 102 on Friday, July 23.