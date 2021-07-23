Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Opens under new ownership

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar announces the re-opening of its Fort Worth location on Aug. 2 at 6501 North Freeway.

As part of the brand’s growth amid the pandemic, the Fort Worth location will become the second in the state to open within the last eight months.

After six years, Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar is re-opening under new ownership, Jesse Thind and Harry Singh. Both entrepreneurs also co-own a Boston’s Pizza location in Irving and have proven success in serving up the brand’s global heritage with a local twist, a news release said.

“As part of our five-unit development agreement in DFW, we are so excited to be growing with the brand and bringing life back to this location in Fort Worth,” Singh said. “Jesse and I are passionate about creating a hangout for families, friends, and teams and our menu caters perfectly to everything from after the game debriefs to special occasions. It’s important to us to stay connected to our community by hiring and hosting locals.”

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar’s U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 23 locations open with four more under construction across the country. The company’s sister brand, Boston Pizza, has more than 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely-recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.