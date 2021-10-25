Food and Wine Festival comes back with weekend celebration

With some sunny skies, The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation held its Fall culinary event series Oct. 22-24 at Clearfork Heart of the Ranch.

From a Bluegrass brunch featuring Southern favorites paired with live music to a Gameday open-flame, tailgate throwdown, and a special rendition of the annual festival favorite event featuring the best in Tacos, the three-day mini-festival celebrated all things food and specialty beverages in North Texas.

“The incredible foundation board, our team of amazing chefs, and myself are so excited for the opportunity to bring the Festival back to life this year. We have worked together over the past 18 months to support each other and now we are ready to say thank you to the community that helped us get through the hardships,” said Executive Director Julie Eastman in a news release prior to the festival.

After 18 months of restaurant closures and the postponement of the annual culinary festival on two occasions, Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation wants to uplift and honor the tenacity and resilience of the culinary community in Panther City, the announcement said.

During the past nearly two years, the foundation has awarded more than $115,000 in direct contributions to chefs and restaurants facing extraordinary hardships in the face of COVID 19.