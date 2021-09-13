Former Drover chef to lead Westin restaurant in Southlake

A hotel that is soon to open in Southlake will have a modern American restaurant led by Executive Chef Jenna Kinard who was most recently Executive Chef of Hotel Drover in Fort Worth.

Seasons 114 Kitchen will focus on shared plates and seasonality.

The restaurant will be located on the first floor of the Westin Southlake Hotel at 1200 E. State Hwy 114 in Southlake.

Taking inspiration from her late grandmother who instilled in her a strong passion for serving others, Kinard says, “Seasons 114 Kitchen is about creating and celebrating a sense of community while preparing incredible food from the heart using honest ingredients. The restaurant was derived from this very meaningful and soulful foundation combined with the desire to create a feeling of home for our guests.”

Chef Kinard has created thoughtfully designed menus focused on small plates with Southern influences, in a kitchen where everything will be made from scratch with only high-quality ingredients. She explains, “Seasons 114 Kitchen hopes to be a destination for those who seek out this sort of culinary experience using the best product we can get our hands on, while also providing the utmost in hospitality.”

Adjacent to Seasons 114 Kitchen will be The Curve Lounge, a bar highlighting seasonally appropriate and classic cocktails along with a carefully selected wine list and local beer.

The Seasons 114 Kitchen boasts 2,100 square feet of interior dining with seating for 90 and an expansive 1,500 square-foot patio with seating for 36. The Curve Lounge offers a 1,000 square-foot space with seating for 25.

Southlake resident and partner in the new hotel project, Paul Barham of SRH Hospitality, says, “My partners and I have been working on this luxury hotel offering for many years. Working with Chef Jenna Kinard, she brought our vision for the restaurant and lounge to life, in what we know will be a special property in the area.”

The Westin Southlake will offer 261 rooms and suites, 34,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor events and meetings space, resort style pool, club level fitness facility, 3 bars and a chef-driven restaurant.

Westin Dallas/Southlake

1200 E. State Hwy 114

Southlake, TX 76092