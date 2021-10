Freds Texas Cafe _JD and Gari courtesy Fred’s Texas Cafe announced Oct. 21 the flagship location at 915 Currie St. will close at the end of the year and the iconic Fort Worth burger restaurant will open a new location at 7101 Camp Bowie West in 2022. Purchased in 1978 by JD and Gari Chandler, […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free