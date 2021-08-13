It’s $5 burger time! Fort Worth Burger Week set for Aug. 23-29

What’s Up Fort Worth, Fort Worth’s online entertainment calendar, brings its 3rd Annual Fort Worth Burger Week to Tarrant and Denton counties August 23-29, 2021.

“After seeing such great success with Burger Week in 2020, despite all that COVID-19 threw our way, we are once again excited to offer Burger Week in 2021,” said Meghan Jarrell with Moxxie Concepts, the event planner for Burger Week. “For the first time, we are adding Denton County into the Burger Week mix due to great interest and requests from its residents and restaurants.”

Fort Worth Burger Week was created to stimulate business for restaurants during what historically is a slow time of the year, the summer months. The last week of August has proved successful with families back from summer vacations and looking for local activities.

During Burger Week, more than 40 participating restaurants offer a specialty burger for $5. In addition, there are daily giveaways and one Grand Prize, a Big Green Egg, courtesy of FWGrills.com.

Fort Worth Burger Week kicks off at Rahr & Sons Brewing Company, Saturday, August 21st from 12 pm-3pm, located at 701 Galveston Ave, with RetroMod playing live music. The Denton County Burger Week will kick off at Red’s Yard on Sunday, August 22 from 5pm-8pm, 410 N. Bell Ave., and feature a Blues Jam hosted by Guitar George.

The inaugural Burger Week in 2019 featured 23 Fort Worth restaurants. Fort Worth Burger Week 2021 will have more than 30 restaurants in Fort Worth and an additional 13 in Denton County, according to Jarrell.

This year’s non-profit partner is The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB), in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB). Restaurants pay a participation fee to be included in Burger Week and 100% of those funds go to TAFB or NTFB In addition, there will be additional ways to contribute to these causes at the kick-off events.

A Tarrant Area Food Bank Spokesperson shared: “The summertime often sees spikes in food insecurity due to schools being closed and students having limited access to school-provided meals. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact access to fresh food, affecting an estimated 45 million people or 1 in 7 Americans, with 550,000 people battling food insecurity across the 13 counties served by the Tarrant Area Food Bank.”

The Fort Worth Business Press is a media sponsor for the event.

Donations can be made directly by clicking here https://tafb.org/ or here. https://ntfb.org/. Let them know in the comments that Fort Worth Burger Week sent you.