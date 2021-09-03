La Madeleine opens first Walmart concept cafés in area

French neighborhood bakery and café concept la Madeleine’s new Walmart Express model has opened in four locations in North Texas. Following the plan to initially open 10 Express cafés in Walmart stores throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, la Madeleine rolled out its first round of locations in Fort Worth, Cleburne, Garland and Rowlett.

“It’s been really exciting to see our partnership with Walmart come to life,” said la Madeleine CEO Lionel Ladouceur. “Walmart offers a unique food service experience for its shoppers, and we’re proud to be a part of it by serving our fresh, French cuisine to customers looking to either sit and sip during a shopping break or purchase a signature menu item on their way out.”

la Madeleine’s Express locations vary in size in each Walmart, ranging from 980 to 2,209 square-feet, but all cafés offer the same convenient grab ‘n go experience as well as an option to relax and dine-in.

The menu features signature offerings like la Madeleine’s Chicken Caesar Salad and Tomato Basil Soup, as well as some new items, like pizzas, that have been created specifically for its Express locations. In addition, each café has a small retail area where guests can purchase some of their favorite menu items and discover new offerings, such as soups, jams and sauces.

In Fort Worth, the Walmart Supercenter at 6300 Oakmont Blvd. hasa been remodeled. The store celebrated its ReGrand Opening on Friday, Aug. 27. The remodel includes several department transformations which will help customers save time. The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The store includes a la Madeline’s Express.

“We are excited for Fort Worth customers to visit our newly remodeled Supercenter that is going to make their shopping fast and easy,” said store manager Brandy Magana. “These upgrades add even greater convenience while also keeping safety top of mind.”

Store Improvements:

Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:

Pharmacy updated and relocated to the General Merchandise side of store

Newly updated Electronics Department

Expanded Beer & Wine Department

Walmart also announced it is launching a register campaign to support the American Red Cross at all Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across the U.S. between September 2- 8 to aid those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The company will match dollar-for-dollar customer donations up to $5 million through the close of business Wednesday, September 8.