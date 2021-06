Felipe Armenta has made his name in Fort Worth and San Angelo. If you don’t know the name, you likely know the restaurants: Pacific Table, The Tavern and others. Now he has opened a new restaurant, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen on University Drive in the former Hoffbrau restaurant space. Maria’s is named after Armenta’s late mother, […]

