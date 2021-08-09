Pacheco named executive chef at Omni Las Colinas

Omni Las Colinas Hotel on Aug. 9 announced veteran Chef Isaac Pacheco as Executive Chef over all food and beverage at the Irving-based hotel.

The new appointment includes LRH Restaurant & Bar, OTC “Over The Counter”, The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge, and Flossie’s, as well as banquets, catering and in-room dining. The four dining concepts are part of a $13 million renovation completed in 2020 to elevate the hotel as a premier destination within Dallas-Fort Worth and surrounding areas.

“Chef Isaac’s deep-rooted relationships within the Texas farming and gastronomy industry is one of many qualities which led us to selecting him to oversee the culinary team at Omni Las Colinas Hotel,” says Omni Las Colinas Hotel’s General Manager Nydia Hoskins. “Supporting local growers and producers is a cornerstone of Omni Hotels & Resorts and we are confident Chef Isaac will continue to expand upon these partnerships which will serve to further enhance every guest’s experience at our hotel.”

Before joining the team at Omni Las Colinas Hotel, Pacheco served as Executive Sous Chef at Omni Houston Hotel where he oversaw two restaurants, a café, in-room dining and 65,000-square-feet of banquet and catering space.

While every restaurant concept at Omni Las Colinas Hotel has its own distinct personality, one common thread remains consistent throughout: a focus on seasonality.

“One of the benefits of working so closely with these local farmers and growers is having access to the freshest, seasonal ingredients throughout the year,” Pacheco said. “It’s been an exciting challenge to create unique, standalone menus for each concept within the hotel to showcase the best flavors of Texas while telling a story from the moment our guests read the menu to when the food arrives at their table.”

Pacheco brings over 23 years of culinary and hospitality experience from across the United States and the Caribbean to his new role at Omni Las Colinas Hotel. Prior to stepping into the role in February 2021, Pacheco ran the kitchens at noteworthy hotels including Omni Houston Hotel (Houston, TX); Caribe Hilton Hotel (San Juan, PR); Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate (ChampionsGate, FL); Fontainebleau Miami Beach (Miami, FL); The Fisher Island Club (Miami, FL); The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan (San Juan, PR), and Hilton Waikoloa Village (Waikoloa Village, HI).

Pacheco’s culinary talents have been featured in Saborea Puerto Rico, Miami Food & Wine Festival, Hawaii Chocolate Festival, and numerous Chaine de Rotisseur chapter dinner events across the Caribbean. While hours of operation are updating regularly, currently LRH Restaurant & Bar is open seven days a week for dinner; Flossie’s is open on Saturday and Sunday for breakfast; The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge is open seven days a week for dinner, with lunch available Friday through Sunday; and OTC is open all day seven days a week.