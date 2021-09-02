Restaurant Roundup: September openings include BoomerJack’s, Hoots Wings

BoomerJacks’s Grill, the casual dining, gameday restaurant from Hurst-based On Deck Concepts is opening its newest BoomerJack’s location near Lake Worth on Wednesday, September 8.

This location will feature an all-seasons patio, an outdoor container bar and wall-to-wall TV’s and live music every Wednesday.

The newest location is at 6800 NW Loop 820 in Fort Worth.

Founded in 2000, the company owns 16 BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar locations across Dallas-Fort Worth.

On Deck Concepts is a collection of more than 17 restaurants located across North Texas, including BoomerJack’s, Bedford Ice House and Sidecar Social.

Also opening in September is Hoots Wings, the fast casual wing restaurant from the Hooter’s owner HOA Brands.

Hoots Wings will open the doors of its newest location in Fort Worth on Monday, Sept. 13. Located at 5313 Golden Triangle Blvd,, the restaurant offers five different wing varieties and chicken sandwiches as well as seafood and salads.

Behind the new location is Dallas-based AE Restaurant Group, led by Cary and Jackie Albert, who signed a deal for 60 franchise locations in the state of Texas back in February. The seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs bring 27 years of experience to this development project. The Alberts have owned and operated franchises since 1994, which started with Schlotzsky’s, a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in sandwiches. Now, the Alberts are the first franchisees in Hoots Wings’ history to ink an agreement with a development focus in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Austin areas. The Alberts have another eight locations in development, six in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth areas and two in the greater Austin area, all set to open by year-end. The husband-and-wife duo plan to open 10-15 locations each year, on pace to open all 60 locations over the next six years.

“From the second we learned about hoots wings, we knew this was the perfect franchise opportunity for us,” said Jackie Albert. “We are excited to open our second location and serve the people of DFW and the surrounding communities. We know they will love our diverse menu of over 10,000 flavor combinations. We’re so excited to play a role in the history of Hoots Wings as their first-ever Texas franchisees and to bring the amazing to community and beyond.” Hoots Wings is best known for its wings and the variety of sauces and rubs available. Customers have the choice of five cooking options (breaded, smoked, naked, boneless, or roasted) and fourteen options of sauces and dry rubs. Sauces and dry rubs range in heat from the 3-mile island, spicy garlic, and garlic habanero to the milder lemon pepper, Texas BBQ, and parmesan garlic.

Dutch Bros Coffee has been opening several locations around the area, including in South Fort Worth, Euless, Arlington, Plano, Pantego, Princeton, Garland, Richardson and Wylie. There’s a new location set for Fort Worth later this year. The former Wendy’s site at 2317 W. Berry St., across the street from Paschal High School, should be open by the end of the year.

Dutch Bros Pantego, Texas courtesy

Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Fan-favorite drinks include the Iced Golden Eagle Breve, Blended Double Rainbro Rebel and Palm Beach Lemonade. Like In-and-Out Burger, there’s a “secret menu.”

The company was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma and headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon. The company says it now shares what it calls the “Dutch Luv” with more than 475 locations in 11 states. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.