Monday, August 16, 2021
83.2 F
Fort Worth
Revolver Taco Lounge in Sundance Square closes after 2 months

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Revolver Taco Lounge has closed its Sundance Square Plaza location that opened in June.

In an email, owner Regino Rojas said there was “not enough business to keep the place open.”

Revolver Taco first opened in Fort Worth on West 7th Street in 2012. Rojas later opened two other Fort Worth locations after closing the initial site, one on Menefee Avenue and one on Forest Park Boulevard. He then opened a location in the Deep Ellum neighborhood in Dallas. That location earned him several accolades from a variety of food and regional publications. He has another location inside a food hall at 208 S. Akard St. in the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas.

The Sundance Square Plaza location was located at 156 W. Fourth St.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

