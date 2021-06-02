Roy Pope Grocery starts Wine Club

The refurbished Roy Pope Grocery is looking to satisfy customers thirst for popular and unique wine offerings with a Wine Club.

Since reopening in early May, the grocery has become a popular wine bar/patio and purveyor of a thoughtfully curated wine and beer selection.

Mikey Riojas, director of the RPG’s beverage department and manager of the wine and coffee bar, created an inventory — about three times that of the store’s previous stock — for the grocery’s customers Riojas, who earned sommelier and cicerone certifications prior to joining the food and beverage professionals who helped with the Roy Pope reboot, knew the store’s audience would want choices that go beyond that on most grocery store shelves. Riojas trained at Grace in downtown Fort Worth.

“Customers tell us they like that we’re feeling the market out, finding out what they want. They wanted more than the standard assortment of wines found everywhere. They’re happy to find more than one German beer and more than one Belgian beer,” Riojas said. “Support from the neighborhood has been awesome.”

In this global wine selection, Riojas points out some finds that excite wine aficionados. There’s a 2015 Egelhoff Cabernet Sauvignon “Blue Label,” noted as one of the most powerful Napa wines to come from the upper Conn Valley in Glendale Ranch, just east of St. Helena, California. The 2018 Barbour Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, says Riojas, “is a great wine to cellar but great to drink now.” And about the 2013 Masi Serego Aligheieri Vaio Armaron, he says, “I want to decant this for two hours and then take a sip to see what happens.”

Guests signing up at the Wine Club launch event on Saturday, June 5 from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. — will receive complimentary pours of sparkling, white, and red wines on the patio. The wine club program includes a month-by-month offering of wines themed by region, starting with wines from Portugal. A three-tiered membership program provides two wines for $30 per month; four wines for $60 per month; or four premium wines for $120 per month. Wine club memberships also provide guest with house wine pours when visiting the store for $5 each; special house account privileges; and twice-monthly wine events on the patio with wine-friendly snacks. Email updates will keep wine club members updated on events and offerings.

Also in store: Special Sunday wine tastings will launch on Sunday, June 6: These will feature a rare vintage, changing with each event. This week’s offering is a 1975 Chateau Gloria, a red from Saint-Julien in Bordeaux. Retailing at about $600 per bottle, this wine will be available for a 2-ounce taste ($45); 4-ounce taste ($90); or 6-ounce taste ($120).

Roy Pope Grocery is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily at 2300 Merrick Street in Fort Worth.