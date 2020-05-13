83.5 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Sports 10 from Horned Frogs baseball honored for academics
Sports

10 from Horned Frogs baseball honored for academics

By FWBP Staff
Baseball

FWBP Staff

    Ten members of the TCU Horned Frogs baseball team were honored as Academic All-Big 12 performers, four of which were first-team honorees.

    First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

    First-team honorees – with their majors in parentheses – are Porter Brown (neuroscience), Haylen Green (strategic communication), Charles King (biology) and Matt Rudis (criminal justice).

    Second-team selections are Dalton Brown (studio art), Zach Humphreys (geography), Conner Shepherd (communication studies), Caleb Sloan (criminal justice), Russell Smith (geography) and Hunter Wolfe (combined science).

    To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.

    Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

    The Horned Frogs were off to an 11-4 start to the season, including 8-1 at home, when the NCAA canceled the remainder of the spring sports schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had not played any Big 12 games.

