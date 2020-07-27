89.9 F
Fort Worth
Monday, July 27, 2020
Sports

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

By AP News

Other News

Sports

Nats star Juan Soto positive for COVID-19, out for opener

AP News -
By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19 and...
Read more
Sports

MLB returns ball kids to lines after feedback from clubs

AP News -
By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer CHICAGO (AP) — It looks as if Christian Yelich is going to get...
Read more
Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masked men, empty parks, odd sounds

AP News -
By BEN WALKER AP Baseball Writer Opening day, at last. A baseball season that was on...
Read more
Sports

Broken bats: NL pitchers ponder season with no swings

AP News -
By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer Three or four hours before a National League game, they'd be cackling around...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

The Marlins’ home opener against Baltimore was called off, as was the New York Yankees’ game at Philadelphia. The Yankees would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend.

The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.

A person familiar with the decision to postpone the Marlins-Orioles game told The Associated Press that the move was made due to health precautions. A second person confirmed the postponement of the Yankees-Phillies game. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the postponements hadn’t been announced by Major League Baseball.

Marlins pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.

The Marlins’ precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB’s ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Some Marlins players texted each other about the team’s health issues before Sunday’s game, but there was no talk of declining to play, shortstop Miguel Rojas said.

“That was never our mentality,” Rojas said. “We knew this could happen at some point. We came to the ballpark ready to play.”

Said Mattingly: “It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they’re feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it’s fair. We’re talking about health.”

The Marlins played exhibition games at Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, after both players showed symptoms of COVID-19. Mattingly declined to say whether he thought the Marlins’ health issues were related to the Atlanta stop.

Miami is a hot spot for the pandemic, but on Sunday, Mattingly said he feels safer there.

“You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home,” he said. “It’s a lot scarier on the road.”

___

AP Sports Writers David Ginsburg in Baltimore and Rob Maaddi in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

Previous articleLiz Weston: Can you trust your mobile payment app?
Next articleTrump’s national security adviser has coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

After talk of collaboration, conferences go their own way

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer Plans for the 2020 college football season — if it is...
Read more
Sports

Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season

AP News -
By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit...
Read more
Sports

Rangers’ Kluber lasts 1 inning in 1st start in 15 months

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports WriterARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Kluber's Texas debut lasted just one inning.The right-hander threw just 18 pitches...
Read more
Sports

Bard wins in 1st MLB game since ’13, Rockies beat Texas 3-2

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball WriterARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Daniel Bard has a new perspective after more than seven years away from...
Read more
Sports

WNBA set to tip off shortened season after delayed start

AP News -
By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer A WNBA season like no other will get underway on Saturday with all...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX