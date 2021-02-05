Welterweight Showdown: FW native Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Maurice ‘Mighty Mo’ Hooker at Dickies

A highly anticipated welterweight showdown between rising knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. (16-0, 16 KOs) and former world champion Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-1-3, 19 KOs) will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth March 20.

The event is stacked from top to bottom with competitive undercard bouts and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, including the U.S., Mexico and Russia.

Tickets went on sale Feb. 5 and are priced at $200, $100, $60 and $40, not including applicable service charges and taxes. Tickets are available at dickiesarena.com or ticketmaster.com Ortiz Jr. vs Hooker is a 12-round fight for the WBO International Welterweight Championship presented by Golden Boy.

“It’s rare that two fighters get to square off in front of their hometown fans, but with Dickies Arena just down the road from where both Vergil and Mo were born, this venue is exactly the right place for this fight,” Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, said in a Dickies news release. “With a likely world championship opportunity at stake in front of friends and family, this is a guaranteed action fight to see either in person or on the DAZN app.”

“I’m very happy to be fighting in front of my friends, family, and fans back at home again,” Ortiz said. “Dickies Arena is a perfect sized venue, and it looks like it will be able to hold a substantial number of fans, so everybody needs to come out and support all the fighters. I’m really hyped for this fight.”

Hooker agreed.

“I’m excited to be fighting so close to home where my family, friends and hometown fans can come out and support my return to the ring. With Vergil and I both being from the Dallas area, this is a fight that had to happen in the DFW metroplex. We are going to put on one hell of a show for all of our hometown fans on March 20 at Dickies Arena,” Hooker said in the announcement.

Other matchup on the card:

– In the co-main event, Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov (11-0, 11 KOs) will make his United States debut in a 10-round defense of his NABF heavyweight title in a bout presented by Golden Boy and Eye of the Tiger Management.

– Two-division champion Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (31-3, 4 KOs) of Mexico City, and former flyweight champion Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada (19-0, 8 KOs) of East Los Angeles, California, will meet in a 10-round fight for Ortiz’s WBA Minimumweight World Title.

– Luis “Matador” Hernandez (21-0, 19 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico, will participate in a 10-round super lightweight battle against Alex Martin (15-3, 6 KOs) of Chicago.

– George Rincon (10-0, 7 KOs) of Dallas will return in an eight-round super lightweight fight against an opponent to be announced.

– Hector Valdez (13-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas will face Alberto Torres (11-3-3, 4 KOs) of Sacramento, California, in an eight-round super bantamweight battle.

– Oscar Acevedo (7-0) of Garden City, Kansas, and James “Crunch Time” Willkins (9-1-0, 6 KOs) of Staten Island, New York, will meet in an eight-round super featherweight bout between two Golden Boy prospects.

– Tristan Kalkreuth (7-0, 6 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas, will return in a six-round fight in the cruiserweight division against an opponent to be announced.