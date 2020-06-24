AAC women’s basketball championships set for Dickies Arena in 2021

The American Athletic Conference 2021 and 2022 women’s basketball championships will be held at Dickies Arena March 8-11, 2021, in conjunction with the men’s championship, which is set to take place March 11-14, the City of Fort Worth announced June 24.

The 2020 American men’s basketball tournament was scheduled for March at Dickies Arena before its cancellation because of COVID-19. An agreement was announced in August 2017 for the championship to be held at Dickies Arena in 2020-22.

“I am pleased that both our men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held at this spectacular facility in 2021 and 2022,” said American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco. “The City of Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Sports Commission and Dickies Arena have proven to be great partners since we first announced the three-year agreement for our men’s tournament in 2017. Matt Homan and his Dickies Arena staff diligently prepared to host this past year’s men’s tournament and adapted accordingly in the midst of a quickly evolving, unprecedented situation. The efforts of Matt and his team helped us make timely decisions to protect the safety and well-being of everyone onsite. We all were disappointed that our student-athletes, coaches and fans did not have the opportunity to experience the arena firsthand in a game environment in March. I know that our men’s and women’s teams will enjoy all of the great amenities that Dickies Arena has to offer during their respective tournaments. Fort Worth is a vibrant, sports-minded community that is going to embrace having both of our tournaments in its city.”

The American basketball tournaments are scheduled to be held in the same city and venue for the first time in conference history.

Six of The American’s 11 members are within driving distance of Fort Worth, while the other five members have direct flight options to the DFW area.