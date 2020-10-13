82.4 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- Advertisements -
Sports Altuve, shaky Astros in 2-0 hole vs Rays
Sports

Altuve, shaky Astros in 2-0 hole vs Rays

By AP News

Other News

Sports

Astros club Rangers, close in on playoff slot

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alex Bregman's three extra-base hits included one of Houston's...
Read more
Sports

Springer takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rangers

AP News -
Houston Astros (28-28, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (19-37, fifth in the AL West) Arlington, Texas;...
Read more
Sports

Gibson throws 4-hitter as Rangers edge Astros 1-0

AP News -
By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Gibson threw a four-hitter and Joey Gallo hit a...
Read more
Sports

Springer and Maldonado homer, Astros beat Rangers 4-1

AP News -
By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer and Martín Maldonado homered, Alex Bregman hit a...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros face a 2-0 hole against Tampa Bay in the AL Championship Series and have hardly looked like a club that’s won two of the past three AL pennants. Altuve made two throwing errors  from second base during a 4-2 defeat in Game 2, including a short-hop toss that preceded a three-run homer by Manuel Margot.

After the second error — both from shallow right field as part of infield shifts — Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa began to swap positions in the formation.

“You just hope he isn’t getting the yips, because invariably they come in bunches,” said manager Dusty Baker, who gave Altuve a hug in the dugout after the second error. “Everything comes in bunches. I just told him to flush it. This guy has been awesome for us. You’ve got to flush it and move on, or else it multiplies. I’m sure he’ll do that.”

The Astros have also had a lousy go with runners on base. They’re 3 for 16 in the series with men in scoring position, including Alex Bregman’s bases-loaded flyout at the end of Game 2.

Of course, Rays pitchers have something to do with that. Tampa Bay relievers have stranded each of the first 17 runners they’ve inherited in these playoffs, matching the 2006 Cardinals for the longest such streak to start a postseason, according to MLB.com.

Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough will start Game 3, giving towering righty Tyler Glasnow an extra day to recover after he pitched on two days’ rest in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Yankees. Houston will turn to right-hander Jose Urquidy.

Previous articleDodgers’ Clayton Kershaw scratched from Game 2 start in NLCS
Next articleBarrett unscathed by tough Democratic confirmation probing
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Sports

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw scratched from Game 2 start in NLCS

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Clayton Kershaw was scratched Tuesday from his start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys face playoff chase without Prescott in weak NFC East

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott joined both his tackles and his...
Read more
Sports

Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

AP News -
By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Morgan, the Hall of Fame second baseman who became...
Read more
Sports

Texas Rangers and hospitality and retail partner announce reduced points of contact

FWBP Staff -
Delaware North, the hospitality and retail partner of the Texas Rangers, has announced several food, beverage and retail operational changes for fans...
Read more
Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

AP News -
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball WriterLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The ultimate anguish. The ultimate joy.This season, for LeBron James and...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101