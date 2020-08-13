96.4 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Sports AP source: Cowboys agree to deal with pass rusher Griffen
Sports

AP source: Cowboys agree to deal with pass rusher Griffen

By AP News
brown and black Wilson football
Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Other News

Culture

Tribune closing 5 newsrooms including NY Daily News

AP News -
By MARY ESCH Associated PressTribune Publishing Company, which owns some of the most storied newspapers in American journalism, said Wednesday that it...
Read more
Government

Texas man attempts to take ownership of controversial statue

AP News -
RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — A Black resident of a Texas city that has a statue honoring three white supremacists has attempted to...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys’ Prescott has eye on present without long-term deal

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football WriterDak Prescott stuck with his virtual hiatus trying to get a long-term contract that never came...
Read more
Sports

AP source: Cowboys agree to deal with pass rusher Griffen

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football WriterThe Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a contract with longtime Minnesota defensive end Everson Griffen, a...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a contract with longtime Minnesota defensive end Everson Griffen, a person with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday.
Griffen is the latest addition of a pass rusher with a pedigree for the Cowboys, who signed former San Francisco end Aldon Smith during the offseason.
Griffen is getting a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hasn’t been announced.


The deal with Griffen comes two days before the first practice of training camp while the Cowboys await word on a possible reinstatement of suspended defensive end Randy Gregory, whose return is appearing less likely.
In February, Griffen opted out of the final three years of his contract with the Vikings and became a free agent. The 32-year-old spent his first 10 seasons in Minnesota.
Griffen is 15th among active players with 74 1/2 sacks. He didn’t become a starter until his fifth season in 2014, then averaged nearly 11 sacks per year over four seasons.
The unsurprising move to opt out by Griffen cleared more than $13 million in salary cap space for the Vikings this year. And it came after he agreed in 2018 to a restructured contract to avoid being released coming off his lowest sack total in five years.
Griffen had a decent bounceback season last year with eight sacks following a troublesome season when he took five games off to treat his mental health.
Griffen was taken by ambulance to a hospital the day before a game in 2018, after a scary series of incidents around the Twin Cities when he threatened gun violence in a hotel lobby and made repeated comments about believing people were trying to kill him.
Smith has had off-field issues as well, having recently been reinstated from a nearly five-year suspension over substance-abuse issues and other legal problems. Smith was one of the NFL’s best pass rushers when issues started affecting his career in 2013.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Previous article$1.9M tempered glass plant holds formal launch in Louisiana
Next articleCowboys’ Prescott has eye on present without long-term deal
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

Cowboys’ Prescott has eye on present without long-term deal

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football WriterDak Prescott stuck with his virtual hiatus trying to get a long-term contract that never came...
Read more
Sports

Mel Stute, trainer of 1986 Preakness winner, dies at 93

AP News -
By BETH HARRIS AP Racing WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — Mel Stute, who trained Snow Chief to victory in the 1986 Preakness and...
Read more
Sports

TCU announces revised 2020 football schedule

FWBP Staff -
TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati and the Big 12 Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 12 announced the Horned Frogs’ revised 2020 football...
Read more
Sports

Big 12 OKs football season, paving way for UT-Austin, Texas Tech, TCU and Baylor to play

Texas Tribune -
By Raga Justin The start of the Big 12 Conference’s college football season will move forward as scheduled, conference...
Read more
Sports

College football in the spring: When? How much? Who plays?

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer Back in April, not long after the NCAA basketball tournament was...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101