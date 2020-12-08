49.2 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Search
Sports AP source: Rangers trading RHP Lance Lynn to White Sox
Sports

AP source: Rangers trading RHP Lance Lynn to White Sox

By By STEPHEN HAWKINS
softball on land
Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

Other News

FW People

Callie Jo Williams

FWBP Staff -
With a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication from TCU and experience working at a Fort Worth-based advertising agency, Williams develops and executes marketing and...
Read more
FW People

Jimmy Cessna

FWBP Staff -
A graduate of Missouri Baptist University with a bachelor’s degree in sports management, Cessna assists Hill School students with planning for their future after...
Read more
FW People

Karen Knight

FWBP Staff -
As Hill School’s counselor, Karen Knight aids students in academic achievement and social/emotional development. Prior to joining Hill School, Knight worked as a pediatric...
Read more
Government

In new lawsuit, Texas contests election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania

Emma Platoff -
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — whose election results handed the White House...
Read more
By STEPHEN HAWKINS

The Chicago White Sox are set to acquire a big workhorse for their starting rotation.

Lance Lynn is being traded from the Texas Rangers to the White Sox, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press late Monday night, at the end of the first day of Major League Baseball’s virtual winter meeting, because there was no announcement from either team.

Lynn would be reunited in Chicago with new manager Tony La Russa. Lynn was a rookie pitcher for the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, who beat the Rangers in seven games in the last season La Russa managed in the big leagues before returning to the White Sox this offseason.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Lynn was 22-14 in 46 starts the past two seasons for the Rangers, with 335 strikeouts over 292 1/3 innings. The right-hander has an $8 million salary in 2021, the final season of a $30 million, three-year contract he signed with Texas two winters ago.

The on-the-rise White Sox are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2008, going 35-25 and finishing tied for second in the AL Central before losing to Oakland in their wild-card series. Lynn would be in the top three of a rotation that features right-hander Lucas Giolito and lefty Dallas Keuchel.

In nine big league seasons with the Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Rangers, the 33-year-old Lynn is 104-71 with a 3.57 ERA in 260 games (236 starts).

Texas was an AL-worst 22-38 in the pandemic-shortened season and had three 22-year-old rookies in its starting lineup on the last day of the season.

Managing partner Ray Davis said the Rangers were still in a rebuilding mode earlier Monday during the formal introduction of new general manager Chris Young. Texas named Young last week to that role after Jon Daniels had served as both president of baseball operations and GM since 2013. Daniels, who had been GM since 2005, is still president of baseball operations.

While the Rangers didn’t move Lynn at the Aug. 31 trade deadline, they did send All-Star lefty Mike Minor to Oakland. After the season, they declined an $18 million option on right-hander Corey Kluber, the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner they acquired last winter who pitched just one inning before a shoulder injury ended his season.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleTaylor named market leader for Colliers in DFW
Next articleFacebook announces Fort Worth Data Center expansion

Latest News

Sports

Fred Akers, Texas coach who flirted with glory, dies at 82

By JIM VERTUNO -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Fred Akers followed a coaching giant at Texas and came agonizingly close to glory himself with two undefeated seasons before...
Read more
Sports

Reaves’ 32 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists lead Oklahoma over TCU

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 32 points with six rebounds and a career-high nine assists and Oklahoma beat TCU 82-78 on...
Read more
Sports

TCU’s Angela Stanford wins her home LPGA Tour event

AP News -
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for...
Read more
Sports

MLB sues insurance providers, cites billions in virus losses

By JAKE SEINER -
Major League Baseball and all 30 of its teams are suing their insurance providers, citing billions of dollars in losses during the 2020 season...
Read more
Sports

Korda, Nordqvist, Noh share LPGA Tour lead in North Texas

AP News -
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Jessica Korda was prepared for another bone-chilling round at Old American Golf Club. Maybe, a bit too prepared. “My immediate...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101