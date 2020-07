This was a curveball no one saw coming —

and you might remember, the Houston

Astros have a knack for that.

“is is all uncharted waters,” rst-year Astros

manager Dusty Baker said.

Baseball is back, but amid a coronavirus pandemic still surging in the United States, it’s going

to be different. After shutting down spring training and going

on a nearly four-month hiatus, Major League

Baseball plans to open a 60-game regular season

on July 23. Teams are set to play in their home

ballparks and travel between cities — no sequestering in bubbles, like the NBA and NHL.

There are protocols for rigorous testing and

social distancing in dugouts, and some players

will wear face masks on the eld. Braves slugger

Freddie Freeman and Yankees closer Aroldis

Chapman are among those already sidelined by

COVID-19, and more are likely to follow.

Hard to know what’s coming next. For a sport

transformed in recent years by upper-cut swings,

just getting a ball in play will be victory enough.

“It feels good to be back on the eld,” Yankees

slugger Aaron Judge said.

Not everyone agreed. Giants catcher Buster

Posey, Dodgers le-hander David Price, Braves

righty Félix Hernández and Nationals veteran

Ryan Zimmerman are all sitting out the season

due to safety concerns.

Even Angels star Mike Trout, expecting his

first child with wife Jessica in August, isn’t so

sure.

“Honestly, I still don’t

feel that comfortable,” he

said. “is is a tough

time, a tough situation

everyone is in. Everybody has a responsibility in this clubhouse.

Social distance, stay

inside, wear a mask

and be safe.”

60-GAME

SPRINT

The World

Series champion Nationals will host

the Yankees

on July 23 for

the season’s rst game

— likely a showdown

between Washington ace Max Scherzer and New

York’s latest big-money addition, Gerrit Cole. Out

West, Clayton Kershaw should be on the mound

later that night as the Los Angeles Dodgers face

the San Francisco Giants.

It will be a sprint from there. Clubs will play 60

games in 67 days, with the season ending Sept.

TAll 30 teams are to start their nales at 3 p.m.

EDT to account for a nal-day playo scramble.

Most games this season, however, are at night.

Clubs will play 40 times against division opponents, and the remaining 20 will be interleague

games against teams from corresponding regions

— NL East vs. AL East, for example.

A juicy twist brought on by the rejiggered

schedule: the Houston Astros will play at Dodger

Stadium on Sept. 12 in a rematch of the 2017

World Series. It will be their rst meeting since it

was revealed Houston illicitly stole signs en route

to a 2017 championship, news that irked Los Angeles’ players and fans. Astros manager AJ Hinch

and general manager Je Luhnow were red in

the fallout.

e Field of Dreams ballpark in Iowa remains

on track. e Chicago White Sox had been

scheduled to play the New York Yankees. Instead,

the White Sox will face the St. Louis Cardinals in

the cornfields on Aug. 13.

With midsummer already gone, there won’t

be an All-Star Game. e Los Angeles Dodgers

were supposed to host, but they’ve been awarded the 2022 game instead.

WHO’S THAT GUY?

Thee Yankees claimed free agency’s biggest

prize when they signed ace Gerrit Cole to

a $324 million, nine-year deal in December.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks poached longtime Giants le-hander Madison Bumgarner,

Hyun-Jin Ryu le the Dodgers for the Blue

Jays, and Zack Wheeler landed with the

Phillies.

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg, last fall’s

World Series MVP, tested the market but

returned to the Nationals for $245 million

over seven years.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon decided

differently, leaving Washington when the

Angels oered a $245 million, seven-year

deal. He’ll join Trout, a fully healthy Shohei

Ohtani and rst-year manager Joe Maddon

— red aer 2019 by the Chicago Cubs —

in Anaheim.

Thee Dodgers made the offseason’s biggest splash at the last minute, acquiring

2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts from the

Red Sox days before the start of spring training.

He and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger will form a

star-studded outeld — at least for one year. Betts

can become a free agent aer the season.

SOMETHING NEW

Games between National League teams will

use the designated hitter for 2020 as MLB and the

players’ union hope to keep players healthy amid

the condensed schedule. No decision has been

made about 2021, but it’s likely most pitchers have

taken their final at-bats in the big leagues.

Another change rankling traditionalists —

MLB is adopting an extra-innings rule that gives

each club an automatic runner on second base

to start each inning from the 10th on. Hardly a

popular change, but it should keep games from

dragging deep into the night.

“I haven’t met anyone so far that likes it,”

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez

said.

MLB decided before the hiatus to institute a

three-batter minimum for all pitchers, possibly

signaling an end to the le-handed specialist.

Some virus protocols will give the game a different look, too. Reserve players not likely to enter

the game may watch from the stands instead of

the dugout, and there will be no spitting, no

sunflower seeds and no nger licking.

Getting too close to an umpire to

argue will lead to immediate ejection

and discipline.

With fans barred from entering

stadiums, clubs are getting creative.

Some teams plan to pump in artificial crowd noise, and many are

letting diehards purchase

the right to have their

likenesses printed on

cutouts that will be

placed in the seats.

ABOUT THE

BALL

So much about

2020 is uncertain,

and that includes

the ball itself. A

team of scientists

hired by MLB found

that inconsistencies in

the baseball’s seams contributed to a power surge

in 2019, when batters

slugged a record 6,776

homers.

UNCHARTED:

MLB SETS COURSE

FOR SEASON AMID

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL | 2020 PREVIEW

Mookie