Big 12 to implement rapid COVID-19 tests day before games

By AP News

Health Care

Five COVID deaths reported in Tarrant County on Thursday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Sept. 10. The deceased include a man from Arlington in his 90s, a...
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Wednesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, Sept. 9 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include three women from...
Sports

Baylor 3rd B12 team to put off opener after La Tech outbreak

AP News -
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor became the third Big 12 team forced to postpone its scheduled season opener...
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths on Tuesday

FWBP Staff -
 Tarrant County Public Health reported six COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The deceased include three women from Azle, one in her...
AP News
The Big 12 announced Friday it has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before competition on players, coaches and staff.

The partnership with Virtual Care for Families calls for a testing program that will use Quidel Rapid Antigen tests. The Pac-12 recently announced a partnership with Quidel that will provide its schools with the capacity to test daily and get results in about 15 minutes.

The Big 12 said it expects the same timeframe from the Quidel tests.

The Big 12, like the other five college football conferences currently moving forward with a fall season, is requiring its 10 schools to test athletes three times per week during competition. The conference said each school is responsible for the other weekly tests.

Sports

Short of No. 24 again, Williams loses to Azarenka at US Open

AP News -
By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams already was struggling to keep up in...
Sports

Radulov scores 31 seconds into OT, Stars beat Vegas 3-2

AP News -
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The entire Dallas Stars bench was yelling out to Joe Pavelski about what to do with the puck...
Sports

Chiefs begin NFL title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans

AP News -
By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just about the only thing that looked familiar...
Sports

Home runs by Trout, Walsh power Angels past Rangers 6-2

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th home run, a 449-foot drive into the second deck in left...
Sports

Stars, Golden Knights face off with series tied 1-1

AP News -
Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division...
