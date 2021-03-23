Charity golf tournament expands

RB Golf Club & Resort has announced that the popular charity tournament series, the RB Charity 10 Tournament Series, is returning in 2021 as the RB Charity 15. Last year the RB Charity 10 Tournament Series raised over $100,000 for 10 North Texas charities. The RB Charity 15 will kick off on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The proceeds will benefit fifteen different charities, which will be selected and announced later this month. Nonprofits are invited to apply now to become a beneficiary at:

https://www.rbgolf.com/charity15

The deadline to apply is March 26, 2021.

The highest scoring tournament players will be invited to compete for $15,000 in prize money – up from last year’s $10,000 – at the second annual RB Golf Club & Resort Invitational in October.

“We are thrilled by the response to last year’s tournament series and can’t wait to expand the series,” says co-owner Danielle Cocanougher. “The community really came together to support these charities. We’re proud to be part of that.”

RB Golf Club & Resort in Runaway Bay, Texas, offers the only 18-hole golf course in either Wise or Jack counties on Bridgeport Lake.