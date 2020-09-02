76.9 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Sports Clippers' Morris, Mavs' Doncic fined for actions in Game 6
Sports

Clippers’ Morris, Mavs’ Doncic fined for actions in Game 6

By AP News

Other News

Sports

Leonard leads Clippers past Doncic, Mavs to reach 2nd round

AP News -
By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball WriterLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers knocked him around and shut his teammates...
Read more
Sports

NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

AP News -
By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players want change that makes their...
Read more
Sports

AP source says NBA postponing Thursday’s postseason games

AP News -
By BRIAN MAHONEY and TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writers LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Another day of the...
Read more
Sports

Doncic and Mitchell reaching new heights in the postseason

AP News -
By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports WriterOne after the other, Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell turned in record book-worthy performances on the same...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for his flagrant foul on Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, who was penalized $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee.

Both fines stemmed from actions in Game 6 of a first-round playoff series, which the Clippers won to eliminate the Mavericks.

Morris swung his arm down hard and hit a driving Doncic in the neck area early in the second quarter. The forward was given a flagrant foul 2, an automatic ejection.

The NBA said the amount of the fine for Morris — whose birthday was Wednesday — was based in part on the fact he has been disciplined several times in the past for physical altercations on the court.

Doncic was called for an offensive foul later in the game and threw the ball into official Bill Kennedy’s leg.

Previous articleRangers score 2 runs in 10th to down Astros 6-5
Next articleFulcrum Group ranked by Channel Futures
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

Rangers score 2 runs in 10th to down Astros 6-5

AP News -
By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer HOUSTON (AP) — Texas manager Chris Woodward was thrilled to get a win...
Read more
Sports

College football embarks on uncertain season of COVID-19

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer A most overused coaching cliche has never been so relevant as...
Read more
Sports

Tiz the Law draws No. 17 post as 3-5 Kentucky Derby favorite

AP News -
By GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby favorites will need to take the...
Read more
Sports

Texas and Michigan announce athletic staff and salary cuts

AP News -
By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports WriterAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the biggest, richest schools...
Read more
Sports

Spencer Rattler named starting QB for No. 5 Oklahoma

AP News -
By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports WriterSpencer Rattler is the next man up in the Oklahoma quarterback factory.Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley named Rattler...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101