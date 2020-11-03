71.6 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Sports Cowboys’ Andy Dalton placed on reserve COVID-19 list
FeaturedSports

Cowboys’ Andy Dalton placed on reserve COVID-19 list

By AP News
brown and black Wilson football
Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Other News

Health Care

National awards for MedStar related programs

FWBP Staff -
VITAS Healthcare of Fort Worth and Brad Cannell, Ph.D., associate professor at the University Health Science Center School of Public Health in...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys’ Andy Dalton placed on reserve COVID-19 list

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON The Dallas Cowboys have placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list on...
Read more
Business

Z’s Café and Catering to close

FWBP Staff -
Carlo Capua and his mother, Janet, announced in a Facebook post Nov. 3 that they have decided to close Z's Cafe and...
Read more
Business

McClatchy recognizes union at Star-Telegram

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth Star-Telegram owner McClatchy has recognized Fort Worth NewsGuild as a unit of The NewsGuild-CWA, according to The News Guild CWA.
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By SCHUYLER DIXON

The Dallas Cowboys have placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion.

Dalton will be the first Dallas player to go on the COVID-19 list since before the season.

The loss of Dalton likely means a second consecutive start for rookie Ben DiNucci against undefeated Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The seventh-round pick replaced Dalton for last weekend’s 23-9 loss to Philadelphia. The Cowboys (2-6) have had three starting quarterbacks this season after star Dak Prescott broke his ankle in Week 5, ending his season.

Dalton was the starter in Cincinnati for nine years before the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow first overall in this year’s draft and released the former TCU standout. Dalton signed a one-year contract to be Prescott’s backup.

The 33-year-old Dalton got a concussion in a 25-3 loss to Washington on a hit that led to the ejection of linebacker Jon Bostic, who was also fined $12,000.

The Cowboys have scored just one touchdown in three full games — all losses — without Prescott, who was leading the NFL’s No. 1 offense before his injury. That one TD was a pass by Dalton late in a blowout loss to Arizona. Dallas doesn’t have a touchdown the past two games.

DiNucci was 21 of 40 for 180 yards and lost two fumbles among his four sacks against the Eagles. Owner Jerry Jones’ reaction to DiNucci’s first start didn’t inspire much confidence for Dallas’ chances against the Steelers, who lead the NFL in sacks and are third in interceptions.

“I think that it was a lot for him,” Jones said on his radio show Tuesday. “It was frankly more than he could handle. I don’t know what you could have expected for somebody to come in under those circumstances.”

The other Dallas quarterbacks in play at the moment are Garrett Gilbert, who was DiNucci’s backup against the Eagles, and Cooper Rush. Dallas should have Rush on the practice squad this week. He was Prescott’s backup for three seasons before the Cowboys signed Dalton and released him.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Previous articleZ’s Café and Catering to close
Next articleNational awards for MedStar related programs

Latest News

Real Estate

America is a divided nation – along property lines as well

Robert Francis -
It’s election day and as we know America is divided into blue and red. But how does that translate to property data?
Read more
Real Estate

More homes coming in West Fort Worth

Robert Francis -
Crow Holdings and James R. Harris Partners announced Nov. 2 the sale of 389 acres of land in West Fort Worth.Chris Harden...
Read more
News

Here’s how votes are counted in Texas

Hanna Kozlowska Votebeat -
BY HANNA KOZLOWSKA, VOTEBEAT, Texas Tribune This coverage is made possible by Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys try many tricks with rookie QB, fall to Eagles 23-9

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football WriterThe Dallas Cowboys tried to fake their way through rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci's first — and...
Read more
Opinion

Robert Francis: Bond. James Bond.

Robert Francis -
“Bond. James Bond.” With those words, Sean Connery created a character that defined the Cold War era of the...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101