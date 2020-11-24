Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday after what the club said was a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving their head strength and conditioning coach.

The Cowboys said Markus Paul “experienced a medical emergency” Tuesday morning at the facility, where he was immediately treated by team medical personnel before being transported by ambulance to a hospital.

An update from the team Tuesday afternoon said that “per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests.” It said additional information would be made available at the “appropriate time.”

Coach Mike McCarthy’s daily meeting with reporters was canceled, as were interviews with players.

The 54-year-old is a former NFL safety who played for the Chicago Bears (1989-93) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993). He is in his third season with the Dallas Cowboys staff, after previously being a strength and conditional coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants.

McCarthy told players at their scheduled 8 a.m. team meeting that practice had been canceled. That was about a half-hour after Paul’s medical emergency.

Dallas is scheduled to play Washington on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys are coming off a win at Minnesota that gave them a chance to play for first place in the NFC East despite a 3-7 record. Washington also is 3-7.

