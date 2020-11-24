71.1 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Sports Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff
Sports Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff
Sports

Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff

By AP News

Other News

Sports

On Football: The not good, very bad and incredibly ugly

AP News -
By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer It's very easy to ridicule the teams in the NFC East. And yes, we will be doing so. Still,...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys clear way for LB Vander Esch to return against Cards

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys activated Leighton Vander Esch, clearing the way for the linebacker to play against Arizona on Monday night...
Read more
Sports

Texas showcase: Cards’ Kingsbury, Murray return home for MNF

AP News -
By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is back in his home state of Texas for a...
Read more
Sports

Kyler Murray leads homecoming parade as Cards visit Cowboys

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — It's homecoming week for the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals, or at least it...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday after what the club said was a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving their head strength and conditioning coach.

The Cowboys said Markus Paul “experienced a medical emergency” Tuesday morning at the facility, where he was immediately treated by team medical personnel before being transported by ambulance to a hospital.

An update from the team Tuesday afternoon said that “per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests.” It said additional information would be made available at the “appropriate time.”

Coach Mike McCarthy’s daily meeting with reporters was canceled, as were interviews with players.

The 54-year-old is a former NFL safety who played for the Chicago Bears (1989-93) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993). He is in his third season with the Dallas Cowboys staff, after previously being a strength and conditional coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants.

McCarthy told players at their scheduled 8 a.m. team meeting that practice had been canceled. That was about a half-hour after Paul’s medical emergency.

Dallas is scheduled to play Washington on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys are coming off a win at Minnesota that gave them a chance to play for first place in the NFC East despite a 3-7 record. Washington also is 3-7.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleCholula is hot with $800M acquisition by McCormick and Golden Chick deal
Next articleClassic holiday tunes get animated

Latest News

Sports

Streak stop: Dalton’s 3 TDs lift Cowboys past Vikings 31-28

AP News -
By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football WriterMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The refreshed Dallas Cowboys had a steady hand back at quarterback, eager to initiate the...
Read more
News

Sports: lacrosse, soccer and cricket plans take shape in Fort Worth, North Texas

Robert Francis -
Fort Worth and North Texas are making moves in the sports tourism market, even as many sports are on hiatus or curtailed by the...
Read more
Sports

Big 12 title game could have a familiar look or 1st-timers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS -
With a month to go before the Big 12 championship game, No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 22 Texas both have paths to another Red...
Read more
Sports

Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs

AP News -
By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer CHICAGO (AP) — Theo Epstein, who transformed the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys QB Dalton returns from concussion, COVID-19 setbacks

AP News -
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton has been cleared for practice after getting through the protocols for a concussion and COVID-19.Coach Mike...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101