Monday, October 19, 2020
Cowboys clear way for LB Vander Esch to return against Cards
Cowboys clear way for LB Vander Esch to return against Cards

By AP News
AP News
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys activated Leighton Vander Esch, clearing the way for the linebacker to play against Arizona on Monday night five weeks and a day after breaking his collarbone in the opener.

Vander Esch, who was limited to nine games last year by a neck injury, started practicing two weeks ago and was a full participant leading up to the home game against the Cardinals. He was injured in the first half of the 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 13.

The return of the starting middle linebacker should help a defense that gave up more yards and points in the first four weeks than any in franchise history.

Dallas was better defensively in last week’s 37-34 win over the New York Giants, who returned an interception for a touchdown and scored another TD on a short field after a fumble.

The Cowboys placed quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive tackle Trysten Hill on season-ending injured reserve. Prescott sustained a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle against the Giants, and Hill tore a knee ligament.

Dallas filled the second roster spot by bringing up defensive tackle Justin Hamilton from the practice squad.

