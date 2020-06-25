Cowboys’ Elliott says he feels ‘normal’ after diagnosis

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says he is feeling “normal” after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

“I would say I maybe had one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn’t too bad,” Elliott said during a Twitch chat with Scooter Magruder this week. “I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. But now I would say I feel good, I feel normal.”

Elliott said he hasn’t resumed working out yet. He said he could have been re-tested this week, but decided that it wouldn’t hurt to wait and get more rest first.

It was revealed June 15 that Elliott had tested positive for the coronavirus. That was about a week after he had been tested.

Elliott’s mother said last week on Twitter that the running back had been around someone who had no symptoms, but then tested positive for the coronavirus three days later. Elliott’s mother and sister were with him during that encounter. Both tested negative.