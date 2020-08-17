92.8 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 17, 2020
Sports Cowboys newcomer Gerald McCoy out for season with leg injury
Sports

Cowboys newcomer Gerald McCoy out for season with leg injury

By AP News

Other News

Sports

Sure sign of pandemic: Cowboys cope with Texas heat for camp

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football WriterFRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy wore a mask for parts of his first practice as...
Read more
Sports

Jerry Jones suggests wiggle room over Cowboys’ anthem policy

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football WriterJerry Jones sidestepped the question of whether he would change his policy requiring Dallas Cowboys players...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys dump Forbath, clear path for ‘Greg the Leg’ Zuerlein

AP News -
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released Kai Forbath on Saturday, clearing the way for Greg Zuerlein to be their kicker...
Read more
Sports

Ex-Cowboys player again faces charges, this time for burglary

AP News -
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks again faces criminal...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp Monday.

The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason, but the loss of a potential starting tackle is a blow for first-year coach Mike McCarthy and the mostly new defensive staff.

Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said McCoy would have surgery soon. Jones said McCoy was working against Antwaun Woods in individual drills when Woods stepped on his foot.

McCoy was the first of four significant additions on the defensive line in free agency. He and Dontari Poe were expected to help fill the middle while pass rushers Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen were added to make things a little easier for DeMarcus Lawrence on the outside.

The 32-year-old McCoy signed an $18 million, three-year deal with $7 million guaranteed in March.

“Unfortunately that’s why you have to have a deep roster,” Jones said. “You never know when things like this are going to happen and it’s certainly disappointing. We’re first and foremost disappointed for Gerald, but also it’s disappointing for us.”

Fellow defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford’s second season in 2013 ended in a similar way when he tore an Achilles tendon during individual work early in training camp.

“Having a guy like that that you just get to know, just get to make part of the family, it’s always sad to see,” Crawford said. “It’s never fun to have it happen like that because you weren’t even competing at that time.”

Trysten Hill, the team’s top draft choice as a second-rounder in 2019, will likely get the first shot to replace McCoy. Jones also mentioned Neville Gallimore, a third-round pick this year.

Hill couldn’t really break the rotation for the defensive line during a rough rookie season.

“Trysten was young, a young player last year and had some vets in front of him,” Jones said. “It’s time for him to step up. Our current coaching staff feel really good about him.”

McCoy spent his first nine seasons with Tampa Bay. The 2013 All-Pro has made six Pro Bowls and has 59 1/2 sacks in 10 seasons. McCoy was in Carolina last year.

Previous articleFort Worth Symphony announces Pops Series opening headliner
Next articleLawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

Texas giving Schaefer 7-year deal worth $13.8 million

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New Texas women's coach Vic Schaefer will get a seven-year, guaranteed contract worth $13.8 million when school regents...
Read more
Sports

Lyles expected to start as Texas hosts San Diego

AP News -
San Diego Padres (11-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (10-10, third in the AL West) Arlington,...
Read more
Sports

Gray strikes out 7 as Rockies beat Rangers 10-6

AP News -
MICHAEL KELLY Associated Press DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and...
Read more
Sports

Wimbledon champion Halep opts out of playing at U.S. Open

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will skip the U.S. Open, saying Monday she is putting her health first and...
Read more
Sports

TCU to open season with 100th meeting against SMU

FWBP Staff -
TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati on Saturday, Aug. 15, announced the Horned Frogs will open their 2020 football season with...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101