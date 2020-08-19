88.2 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Sports Cowboys release DT McCoy day after season-ending leg injury
Sports

Cowboys release DT McCoy day after season-ending leg injury

By AP News
brown and black Wilson football
Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Other News

Business

Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Facing mounting public pressure and a crush of state lawsuits, President Donald...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys release DT McCoy day after season-ending leg injury

AP News -
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Tuesday, a day after the newcomer sustained a season-ending...
Read more
Sports

Texas pitcher, manager suspended for flap after Tatis slam

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas rookie pitcher Ian Gibaut was suspended for three games Tuesday, a day after he threw a fastball...
Read more
Sports

Klingberg gets winner, Stars beat Flames 2-1 for 3-2 lead

AP News -
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — John Klingberg didn't have the decisive goal taken away this time.The Dallas defenseman scored his first goal since...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Tuesday, a day after the newcomer sustained a season-ending leg injury.
McCoy tore his right quadriceps muscle Monday while engaging defensive tackle Antwaun Woods during an individual drill. It was the first padded practice of training camp for the Cowboys.
The injury waiver means the Cowboys pay only the $3 million signing bonus on the $18 million, three-year contract McCoy signed as a free agent during the offseason.
The 32-year-old McCoy was the first of four significant additions on the defensive line in free agency. He and Dontari Poe were expected to help fill the middle while pass rushers Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen were added to make things a little easier for DeMarcus Lawrence on the outside.
The Cowboys activated Poe off the physical unable to perform list Tuesday, clearing him for his first practice when workouts resume Thursday. Poe missed the final five games in Carolina last season after tearing a quad muscle. The 30-year-old is going into his ninth season.
McCoy spent his first nine seasons with Tampa Bay. The 2013 All-Pro has made six Pro Bowls and has 59 1/2 sacks in 10 seasons. McCoy was in Carolina last year.
The Cowboys also signed offensive tackle Pace Murphy.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Previous articleTexas pitcher, manager suspended for flap after Tatis slam
Next articlePostal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

Texas pitcher, manager suspended for flap after Tatis slam

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas rookie pitcher Ian Gibaut was suspended for three games Tuesday, a day after he threw a fastball...
Read more
Sports

Klingberg gets winner, Stars beat Flames 2-1 for 3-2 lead

AP News -
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — John Klingberg didn't have the decisive goal taken away this time.The Dallas defenseman scored his first goal since...
Read more
Sports

Drew Pearson, Tom Flores finalists for Hall of Fame

AP News -
By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer Dallas Cowboys standout pass catcher Drew Pearson and two-time Super Bowl-winning coach...
Read more
Sports

PGA Tour postseason begins as LPGA finally gets a major

AP News -
PGA TOUR THE NORTHERN TRUST Site: Norton, Mass. Course: TPC Boston. Yardage: 7,342....
Read more
Sports

Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs after Porzingis is tossed

AP News -
By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers had enough...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101