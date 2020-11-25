58.5 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Sports Cowboys special teams player Gifford suspended 2 games
Sports Cowboys special teams player Gifford suspended 2 games
Sports

Cowboys special teams player Gifford suspended 2 games

By AP News
soccer players on soccer field during daytime
Photo by Project 290 on Unsplash

Other News

Opinion

Bill Thompson: Love ’em or hate ’em, Happy Holidays!

Bill Thompson -
For a lot of people, “holiday depression” begins around Thanksgiving, or maybe around the time Christmas songs start blaring on the radio and retail...
Read more
Culture

The rise and fall of Tab – after surviving the sweetener scares, the iconic diet soda gets canned

AP News -
Tab, the Coca-Cola company’s original diet soda brand, is headed to the soda graveyard, joining retired brands such as Like, Leed and Limette. Coca-Cola has...
Read more
Opinion

Robert Francis: Thanksgiving 1954

Robert Francis -
If, god forbid, my home ever catches on fire, I would make sure my family was safe, then the pets (my wife might say...
Read more
News

Texas shut down bars to slow the spread of coronavirus — but allowed thousands to open through a restaurant loophole

Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff -
Need to stay updated on coronavirus news in Texas? Our evening roundup will help you stay on top of the day's latest updates. Sign...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys backup linebacker and special teams player Luke Gifford has been suspended two games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

While Gifford has played only one defensive snap this season, he has played 121 snaps on special teams with three tackles in the six games he has played for the Cowboys (3-7).

Gifford will miss games the next two Thursdays, the Thanksgiving Day game at home against Washington, and then a week later at Baltimore. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Friday, Dec. 4, following the game against the Ravens.

An undrafted player out of Nebraska, Gifford played in six games for the Cowboys last season, all on special teams. He had six tackles in those games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleSeveral local Walmart Supercenters remodeled in time for holidays
Next articleCOMMENTARY: Student debt in a stimulus package is not a good solution

Latest News

Sports

Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff

AP News -
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday after what the club said was a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving their head strength...
Read more
Sports

Streak stop: Dalton’s 3 TDs lift Cowboys past Vikings 31-28

AP News -
By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football WriterMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The refreshed Dallas Cowboys had a steady hand back at quarterback, eager to initiate the...
Read more
News

Sports: lacrosse, soccer and cricket plans take shape in Fort Worth, North Texas

Robert Francis -
Fort Worth and North Texas are making moves in the sports tourism market, even as many sports are on hiatus or curtailed by the...
Read more
Sports

Big 12 title game could have a familiar look or 1st-timers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS -
With a month to go before the Big 12 championship game, No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 22 Texas both have paths to another Red...
Read more
Sports

Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs

AP News -
By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer CHICAGO (AP) — Theo Epstein, who transformed the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101