Thursday, August 13, 2020
Dallas Cowboy Elliott's golf ball to benefit North Texas Food Bank
Dallas Cowboy Elliott's golf ball to benefit North Texas Food Bank

By FWBP Staff
OnCore Golf courtesy photo

Dallas Cowboy Elliott's golf ball to benefit North Texas Food Bank

FWBP Staff
Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott like to eat – at least that’s one of his signature moves following a touchdown. Now Dallas-based OnCore Golf announced that Ezekiel Elliott had joined the ranks of OnCore’s shareholders and that plans were in the works to join forces to benefit the Dallas community. The partnership has announced that a special, limited-edition “Everyone Eats” logo golf ball will be available for purchase and a portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank – a not-for-profit organization focused on addressing the needs of those struggling to feed themselves and their families.

“The challenges created by COVID-19 have increased in severity and extent. Our hope is that our contributions are able to make a difference to families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who may have lost their jobs or find themselves in difficult circumstances,” said Bret Blakely, co-founder and Vice President of OnCore Golf. “We are very happy to join Zeke in his ‘Everyone Eats’ initiative.”

Both OnCore Golf and Elliott share the same philanthropic vision in continuing to help those who need it the most in their own communities and beyond.

“I am privileged to be able to use my platform to help those in need in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area,” states Elliott. “During the season, our fans support us through all of our ups and downs, so it is with great pleasure that I can do the same for them. Being able to contribute and support an organization like the North Texas Food Bank and our community throughout these unprecedented times is extremely important to me.”

The limited-edition “Everyone Eats” golf ball can be purchased at

https://promo.oncoregolf.com/zekegolfball/

and will be available across OnCore’s full suite of golf balls – AVANT55 ($24.99), ELIXR™ ($34.99) and VERO X1 ($44.99) – including free shipping + handling on orders of $50 or more.

