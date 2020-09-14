85.1 F
Sports Dallas tries to clinch conference finals against Vegas in game 5
Dallas tries to clinch conference finals against Vegas in game 5

By AP News

Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 7 p.m. CDT

TV: NBCSN

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Dallas leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to clinch the Western Conference finals over the Vegas Golden Knights in game five. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 2-1.

The Golden Knights are 23-14-3 in conference play. Vegas has scored 224 goals and is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 32.

The Stars are 22-12-6 in conference matchups. Dallas has surrendered 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent opportunities.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-19 in 41 games this season. Shea Theodore has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 total assists and has 50 points. Jamie Benn has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Stars: Taylor Fedun: out (undisclosed), Radek Faksa: out (undisclosed), Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

