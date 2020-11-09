77.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 9, 2020
Sports Dickies Arena to host Texas schools in basketball showdowns
Sports

Dickies Arena to host Texas schools in basketball showdowns

By FWBP Staff

Dickies Arena

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

TCU and Texas A&M will face off at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena Dec. 12 in the first meeting of the schools in men’s basketball since 1996 when the Horned Frogs defeated the Aggies 80-76 in Fort Worth and 91-89 a month later in College Station. The game is billed as the Lone Star Showdown presented by Simmons Bank.

Dickies Arena will also host the Southwest Showcase presented by Simmons Bank on Sunday, Nov. 29. The basketball doubleheader will feature Texas Tech vs. Houston and Sam Houston State taking on Boise State.

Texas Tech and Houston faced each other for many years beginning in 1972 when Houston joined Tech in the Southwest Conference. Houston won the schools’ most recent matchup, in 2014, defeating the Red Raiders 82-69 after nine straight losses.

The Sam Houston State-Boise State game will be just the second meeting between the two schools. Boise won the first matchup in 1987, 73-66.

“We are excited to revive some historic basketball matchups at Dickies Arena,” the arena’s general manager Matt Homan said in a news release. “In collaboration with the NCAA, health professionals and government leaders we have implemented extensive procedures and protocols to protect the health and safety of the student athletes, coaches and fans. We look forward to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests and bringing great games to Fort Worth.”

Ticket sale dates, game times and television broadcast information for all three games will be announced at a later date.

